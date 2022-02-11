Parma City School District suspends mask mandate with exception of buses

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Schools on Thursday announced that the district has suspended its mask mandate.

Masks will continue to be required on buses, which the district said is at the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC.)

The mask mandate went into effect after students returned from winter break, the district said.

See below for the message sent to school families by the district:

“Thank you to all of our families and students for your very high level of compliance with the most recent iteration of our mask mandate. When we implemented the mandate upon our return from winter break, we committed to monitoring data and evolving as conditions changed. Currently we have one staff member and three students with COVID and levels of infection in Cuyahoga County are similarly low. Accordingly, we will suspend our mask mandate for all facilities, effective Thursday, February 10 at 3:30 P. We are extremely hopeful that we do not have to revisit this measure in the future, but we have learned too often that we can never guarantee anything relative to COVID.

Unfortunately, unless we hear differently from our partners at the Centers for Disease Control, we must continue to require masks on buses.

Thank you very much for your patience and support as we have all navigated previously unseen challenges!”

