Reward out for North Ridgeville serial business break-in suspect

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A man suspected of breaking into several businesses throughout North Ridgeville was caught on camera, and police said a reward is out for information that could lead to his arrest.

North Ridgeville Police shared a surveillance video on Feb. 10 of a recent break-in at Shear Elevations near Lear Nagle Road.

According to police, he is suspected of several more business break-ins in the city.

The North Ridgeville Chamber of Commerce is offering a $500 reward for information that results in the arrest and/or indictment of this suspect.

Call NRPD at 440-327-2191 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this crime.

Callers will stay anonymous.

