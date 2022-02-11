Shoplifter attacks Lakewood store employee with machete, police say

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A store employee was attacked by a shoplifter with a machete style knife Thursday evening, Lakewood police said.

The attack happened around 6:20 p.m. at Moon’s Food Store at the corner of Bunts Road and Detroit Avenue.

Lakewood Police Captain William Albrecht said the employee had a 3 to 4 inch cut on his face.

The employee told officers the attack happened as he was escorting the possible shoplifter out of the store.

After the attack, the suspect fled the scene.

Albrecht said the suspect was located at the Lakewood Emergency Department where he was using the restroom to wash blood off himself.

He is now in custody, but police have not yet released his name and charges are pending.

The store employee was treated at Fairview Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

