Students worry after news of housing guarantee may be stripped away

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cailee Zeraat is a freshman at Case Western Reserve University.

She told 19 News that she chose Case because she wanted to get the best education possible, which she says is costly but worth it.

“I have a scholarship and I have a grant here, and that pays for my tuition and housing,” said Zeraat.

Earlier this week Zeraat got potentially life-changing news. The university sent out an email saying they could no longer guarantee on-campus housing to upperclassmen.

A decision that had Zeraat and her friends worried for their safety.

“The university is very adamant that campus is the safest place for students, explained Zeraat. “Because we have campus police and they are walking around all the time and at night to make sure people are staying safe”.

So why the apparent backstep? Even the campus website boasts that living on campus leads to better academic performance.

“Very like disheartening to see that students are being treated this way at a school that I put so much faith in,” said Zeraat.

According to an email obtained by 19 News, the university is expecting its biggest freshmen class ever next year. And they want to make sure the first-year students have a place to stay on campus.

We reached out to the University regarding students concerns, and were sent this statement:

“As noted in our Feb. 9 follow-up message to undergraduates, Case Western Reserve is working to identify additional on-campus housing options. We look forward to updating the community soon.”

We also reached out to other universities in the area, asking if they had room for upperclassmen to live on campus.

According to Kent State and Baldwin Wallace, they have more than enough room for upperclassmen to stay on campus. We are still waiting to hear from Cleveland State.

Now Zeraat is waiting, she says she has a pretty big decision on her hands after explaining that if she cant live on campus her housing won’t be covered.

“I don’t know what I’ll do in 2 years if I don’t get housing I don’t have another option but to transfer,” said Zeraat.

