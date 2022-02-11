2 Strong 4 Bullies
Tickets now on sale for WonderStruck 2022 at Lakeland Community College

Sixth annual music festival features The Lumineers and Vampire Weekend
WonderStruck 2022
WonderStruck 2022(Source: Elevation Group)
By Avery Williams
Updated: 9 minutes ago
KIRTLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tickets for the sixth annual WonderStruck music festival are on sale now.

The two-day event will feature performances by The Lumineers and Vampire Weekend as well as other acts.

WonderStruck 2022
WonderStruck 2022(Source: Elevation Group)

Friday is your chance to secure the lowest ticket price for the festival, happening July 9 and 10 at Lakeland Community College.

According to a news release, ticket prices will increase Feb. 12, Feb. 18, June 1 and July 4 — if the festival has not already sold out.

Purchases can be made on wonderstruckfest.com or seetickets.us.

Parking passes are available for $35 per day, according to the release. Attendants are encouraged to use Uber or Lyft as parking passes are limited.

