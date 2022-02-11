Tickets now on sale for WonderStruck 2022 at Lakeland Community College
Sixth annual music festival features The Lumineers and Vampire Weekend
KIRTLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tickets for the sixth annual WonderStruck music festival are on sale now.
The two-day event will feature performances by The Lumineers and Vampire Weekend as well as other acts.
Friday is your chance to secure the lowest ticket price for the festival, happening July 9 and 10 at Lakeland Community College.
According to a news release, ticket prices will increase Feb. 12, Feb. 18, June 1 and July 4 — if the festival has not already sold out.
Purchases can be made on wonderstruckfest.com or seetickets.us.
Parking passes are available for $35 per day, according to the release. Attendants are encouraged to use Uber or Lyft as parking passes are limited.
