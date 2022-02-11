Tickets now on sale for WonderStruck 2022 at Lakeland Community College

KIRTLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tickets for the sixth annual WonderStruck music festival are on sale now.

The two-day event will feature performances by The Lumineers and Vampire Weekend as well as other acts.

WonderStruck 2022 (Source: Elevation Group)

Friday is your chance to secure the lowest ticket price for the festival, happening July 9 and 10 at Lakeland Community College.

According to a news release, ticket prices will increase Feb. 12, Feb. 18, June 1 and July 4 — if the festival has not already sold out.

Purchases can be made on wonderstruckfest.com or seetickets.us.

Parking passes are available for $35 per day, according to the release. Attendants are encouraged to use Uber or Lyft as parking passes are limited.

“The Lumineers and Vampire Weekend, both Grammy-honored bands, have headlined some of the largest festivals in the world. They are two of the great live musical acts of this era with some of the most passionate fans. We are beyond thrilled to present them - together - this summer in Cleveland.”

