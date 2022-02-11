What to expect during 2nd half of winter in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After two massive snowstorms, many residents are saying Spring can’t come soon enough.

While winter is here officially for at least the next 40 days, Chris Frye spoke to Cleveland’s Most Accurate Meteorologists for a look at what to expect.

After a nearly snowless December, you knew we’d see our share of snow to start the new year. So will we see more of it for the next month? Two? Or Three?

Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas says, “As we head into the second half of the winter, we’re still very confident in what we’re forecasting.”

So far, so good for Cleveland’s Most Accurate Weather Team for 17 consecutive years.

Last November, our team said the global weather pattern, La Nina, would impact our weather. And boy has it!!

“Take a look at where that storm track as been. While we didn’t see much snow in November at all, we did see a good amount of rain. The cold air just wasn’t there. But January, the cold air has been there, so we have certainly seen more snow.” says Jason.

More than two feet of snow fell from the most recent winter storms.

While Lake Erie had nothing to do with last week’s weather system, it was actually another body of water nearly a thousand miles away that fueled it.

Meteorologist Kelly Dobeck says, “Some of the other storm systems that we see that could have a more southerly track, that could actually tap into moisture from The Gulf of Mexico. We saw this at the beginning of January. A strong area of low pressure that not only impacted us but areas along the east coast. We still have the potential to see the majority of these storms.”

She also mentioned a weather system called the “Alberta Clipper” that will continue to impact what type of weather we see through the rest of the season.

“Based on where those clippers track, the farther North they are to our area, the less impact we see. The farther south, we get more into that lake enhanced zone,” says Kelly.

And we can’t forget about our good friend... Lake effect snow. Lake effect expert Jeff Tanchak says that Lake Erie’s turning to ice decreases our chances of Lake Effect snow, but It doesn’t eliminate it. In fact, he says the lakes nearest to Northeast Ohio can also affect our weather.

“Bottom line, the worst of the lake effect season is over, and hopefully, we won’t get anymore lake effect events, but the possibility is still there for the rest of the winter.”

“If conditions are favorable, we get moisture off of Lake Michigan, and Lake Michigan doesn’t totally freeze over. {butted} We have a saying in the weather department, ‘Never trust the Lake Huron connection, because those could be those sneaky snow squalls that develop, and then they could enhance over Lake Erie as well.” says Tanchack.

So based on what we’ve seen thus far, how much snow will fall in Northeast Ohio this winter season?

Meteorologist Jason Nicholas says, “Take a look at our updated snowfall forecast. Normally, we get about 60-70 inches of snow. Last year we were about at 50. Our updated snowfall forecast calling for 50--60 inches of snow by the time it’s all said and done, courtesy of a couple of winter storms, and that will actually be near our average snowfall and a little bit more than what we saw last year.”

The hope is that the worst is behind us. And if not, then summer is roughly 130 days away.

