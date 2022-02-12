2 Strong 4 Bullies
3 job fairs planned to fill positions for Cleveland Guardians season at Progressive Field

Two guardians rest on the Hope Memorial Bridge within site of Progressive Field, Friday, July...
Two guardians rest on the Hope Memorial Bridge within site of Progressive Field, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Cleveland. Cleveland's new name was inspired by two large landmark stone edifices near the downtown ballpark, referred to as traffic guardians, on the Hope Memorial Bridge over the Cuyahoga River. The team's colors will remain the same, and the new Guardians' new logos will incorporate some of the architectural features of the bridge. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(AP)
By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three jobs fairs will take place in the coming weeks to fill positions for the 2022 Cleveland Guardians season at Progressive Field.

Delaware North Sportservice said the company is looking to hire part-time seasonal positions, including cashiers, runners, servers, line cooks, prep cooks, supervisors, dishwashers, vendors and warehouse operations.

The events are scheduled to take place at the Discount Drug Mart Club at Progressive Field on the following dates:

  • February 12, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • February 26, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • March 2, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The company’s management team will be conducting open interviews and potentially giving out job offers, according to a news release.

Click here to learn more.

