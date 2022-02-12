3 job fairs planned to fill positions for Cleveland Guardians season at Progressive Field

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three jobs fairs will take place in the coming weeks to fill positions for the 2022 Cleveland Guardians season at Progressive Field.

Delaware North Sportservice said the company is looking to hire part-time seasonal positions, including cashiers, runners, servers, line cooks, prep cooks, supervisors, dishwashers, vendors and warehouse operations.

The events are scheduled to take place at the Discount Drug Mart Club at Progressive Field on the following dates:

February 12, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

February 26, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

March 2, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The company’s management team will be conducting open interviews and potentially giving out job offers, according to a news release.

Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.