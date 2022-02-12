Case Western Reserve University Mock Trial teams earn berth in National Trial Competition Championship

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two teams from Case Western Reserve University’s Jonathan M. Ault Mock Trial Program have a chance to win a national championship next month in Fort Worth, Texas.

The teams earned their places in the finals after competing in a virtual tournament at the Midwest Regional Competition last week.

It’s the third time in the past six years that teams from Case Western have reached the Regional Final, and the first time they have swept the top two positions.

The three-day event, hosted Michigan State University, featured teams from law schools in Ohio, Michigan and Indiana, including the University of Akron, Ohio Northern University, and The Ohio State University.

To advance, Case Western’s students had to argue a criminal case alleging possession of drugs with the intent to distribute.

The two CWRU teams consisted of: Athavan Balendran (3L), Elena Gutbrod (3L) and Andrew Thompson (2L); and Maddie Kelley (3L), Jake Doerr (3L) and Dave Walters (2L).

The National Trial Competition National Championship in Fort Worth is scheduled from March 30 to April 3.

The School of Law’s Mock Trial program is supported by the Jonathan M. Ault Memorial Fund, established in 1984.

Established in 1975, the prestigious National Trial Competition is co-sponsored by the American College of Trial Lawyers and the Texas Young Lawyers Association.

Over 1,000 students from more than 140 law schools compete annually.

