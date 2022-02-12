2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Case Western Reserve University Mock Trial teams earn berth in National Trial Competition Championship

Students from Case Western Reserve University's Jonathan M. Ault Mock Trial teams have a chance...
Students from Case Western Reserve University's Jonathan M. Ault Mock Trial teams have a chance to win a National Championship next month in Fort Worth, Texas.(Source: 19 News)
By Devin Higgins
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two teams from Case Western Reserve University’s Jonathan M. Ault Mock Trial Program have a chance to win a national championship next month in Fort Worth, Texas.

The teams earned their places in the finals after competing in a virtual tournament at the Midwest Regional Competition last week.

It’s the third time in the past six years that teams from Case Western have reached the Regional Final, and the first time they have swept the top two positions.

The three-day event, hosted Michigan State University, featured teams from law schools in Ohio, Michigan and Indiana, including the University of Akron, Ohio Northern University, and The Ohio State University.

To advance, Case Western’s students had to argue a criminal case alleging possession of drugs with the intent to distribute.

The two CWRU teams consisted of: Athavan Balendran (3L), Elena Gutbrod (3L) and Andrew Thompson (2L); and Maddie Kelley (3L), Jake Doerr (3L) and Dave Walters (2L).

The National Trial Competition National Championship in Fort Worth is scheduled from March 30 to April 3.

The School of Law’s Mock Trial program is supported by the Jonathan M. Ault Memorial Fund, established in 1984.

Established in 1975, the prestigious National Trial Competition is co-sponsored by the American College of Trial Lawyers and the Texas Young Lawyers Association.  

Over 1,000 students from more than 140 law schools compete annually.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

Speaker William Batchelder (Source: Ohio House of Representatives)
Former Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives, William G. Batchelder III, dies at 79
I-90 Eastbound at W. Warren Road is the scene of a second rollover vehicle accident in the last...
I-90 Eastbound at W. Warren Road in Lakewood restricted due to rollover accident
President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower...
President Biden to visit Cleveland, Lorain next week to discuss infrastructure
A semi-truck rolled over at Dead Man's Curve on I-90 W Saturday Afternoon, closing the highway...
I-90 W closed at Dead Man’s Curve after semi involved in rollover crash