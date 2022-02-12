2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland APL offers Valentine’s Day special on bunny, guinea pig adoptions

Gizmo, Lloyd and Reese are all available for adoption at the Cleveland APL. The fee is reduced...
Gizmo, Lloyd and Reese are all available for adoption at the Cleveland APL. The fee is reduced through Feb. 14 for a Valentine’s Day special.(Source: Cleveland APL via Facebook)
By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Is your family looking to grow this Valentine’s Day with the addition of a furry friend?

The Cleveland APL is offering a holiday special on bunny and guinea pig adoptions through Monday, Feb. 14.

For a reduced fee of just $10, you could be the newest owner of a rabbit or guinea pig.

That’s $15 less than the regular adoption fee of $25, according to Cleveland APL.

Contact the Cleveland APL at 16-771-4616 with adoption questions.

Click here for operating hours; face masks are required.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

‘Everything PLUS the kitchen sink!’: Medina firefighters, veterinary clinic free puppy’s paw...
‘Everything PLUS the kitchen sink!’: Medina firefighters, veterinary clinic free puppy’s paw stuck in drain
Hudson Restaurant’s drink menu pokes fun after mayor suggests ice fishing leads to prostitution...
‘Love Shack Margarita’: Hudson Restaurant’s drink menu pokes fun after mayor suggests ice fishing leads to prostitution
Hudson mayor suggests ice fishing could lead to prostitution
Hudson allows ice fishing after mayor suggests it could lead to prostitution
Garfield Heights K-9 Arlo retires from duty at 10 years old
Garfield Heights K-9 Arlo retires from duty at 10 years old