Cleveland APL offers Valentine’s Day special on bunny, guinea pig adoptions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Is your family looking to grow this Valentine’s Day with the addition of a furry friend?

The Cleveland APL is offering a holiday special on bunny and guinea pig adoptions through Monday, Feb. 14.

For a reduced fee of just $10, you could be the newest owner of a rabbit or guinea pig.

That’s $15 less than the regular adoption fee of $25, according to Cleveland APL.

Contact the Cleveland APL at 16-771-4616 with adoption questions.

Click here for operating hours; face masks are required.

