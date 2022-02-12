Cleveland Film Festival announces theme for 2022, ‘Shine On,’ as it returns to in-person format

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland International Film Festival officials unveiled the theme for the 46th annual event on Friday.

CIFF46 will take place March 30 – April 9, at Playhouse Square, followed by CIFF46 Streams from April 10 – 17, on the CIFF streaming platform.

The festival is scheduled to showcase more than 300 films and host accompanying filmmaker Q&As and audience engagement opportunities.

After the COVID pandemic forced officials to switch to distance and remote presentations for the last two years, they said the theme coincides with, “a celebration of excitement sparked by the return to CIFF’s in-person format.”

“One aspect of the Film Festival that has always resonated with our team is the dedication of the patrons and their unwavering love for the Festival. During the last few years of uncertainty, they persevered,” Brittyn DeWerth, Creative Director and Owner of Type Twenty Seven, who’s spearheading the campaign stated.

“This year, our goal was to express this dedication with a tagline that encapsulates their resilience with the beauty of the location. Everyone is a beacon of light celebrating together as they all “shine on,” she added.

Officials will announce the program lineup for CIFF46 on Friday, March 4.

Tickets go on sale to festival members Friday, March 11, then to the public on Friday, March 18.

For more information on CIFF, visit clevelandfilm.org.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.