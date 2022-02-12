2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police search for 3 teenagers missing since Thursday

By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for three teenagers who went missing on Thursday.

Cleveland police search for 3 teenagers missing since Thursday(Source: Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Cleveland police said two of the teens, Je’Zian Cobb and Eric Brahams, ran away from the Jones Home for Children located at 3518 West 25th Street in the city’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood.

Asja Efford, Cleveland police said, walked away from the Family Dollar store located 1936 West 25th Street in the city’s Ohio City neighborhood.

Cobb, 15, is described by police as 5′2″ tall and 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue scrubs pants, a dark hoodie and blue coat.

Brahams, also 15, is described by police as 5′3″ tall and 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue scrubs pants, a gray hoodie and blue coat.

Efford, 17, is described by police at 5′3″ tall and 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing bright Rug Rats pants and a purple hoodie.

Contact Cleveland Police Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 if you see any of the teenagers or know their locations.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

