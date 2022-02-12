2 Strong 4 Bullies
Due to part shortages caused by Canadian border blockage, Avon Ford Plant lays off workers for one week

Avon ford plant employees laid off for one week.
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Employees at the Avon Ford Plant will be out of work for the next week. The layoff is due to supply shortages from the Canadian border blockage that is causing issues for auto manufacturers across the nation.

According to UAW Local 2000, the union that represents workers at the Avon plant, workers would be laid off from the end of day Friday until Monday, February 21. Employees are eligible to file for unemployment during their weeklong layoff.

Ford announced the decision to stop operations at the Avon site on Friday, seeing disruptions for their Michigan plants as well.

“This interruption on the Detroit/Windsor bridge hurts customers, auto workers, suppliers, communities and companies on both sides of the border that are already two years into parts shortages resulting from the global semiconductor issue, COVID and more,” said a Thursday statement from Ford, “We hope this situation is resolved quickly because it could have widespread impact on all automakers in the U.S. and Canada.”

