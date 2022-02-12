2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘Everything PLUS the kitchen sink!’: Medina firefighters, veterinary clinic free puppy’s paw stuck in drain

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Bath time turned into a trip to the vet for a Medina puppy who got her paw stuck in the kitchen sink while getting cleaned up on Feb. 9.

The puppy’s owner called the Medina Fire Department to lift the drain cap out with her foot still in it to be brought to the vet.

Medina Veterinary Clinic then removed the drain cap to free her paw from this bath time gone wrong.

“Wacky Wednesday here at Medina Vet! We got everything PLUS the kitchen sink!” Medina Veterinary Clinic joked.

“Happy endings all around, no injuries to little one and lovely to work with MFD!” the clinic continued.

After the little fluff got her foot free, her humans brought celebratory pizza to the clinic and donuts and bagels to the fire station.

