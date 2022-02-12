GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights Police K-9 Arlo is retiring from duty on Feb. 11 after serving the department for nearly all of his 10 years.

Deputy Chief Dale Merchant time has caught up to Arlo, and even though “his mind says he can do it, but his body is telling him he can’t.”

“He has gotten to an age which he is sporting his dad bod, and he barks at dog walkers to get off his lawn,” Merchant joked. “He still greatly enjoys coming to work and being around all of you but, his contribution to the dept is now limited to being a therapy dog. With the addition of K-9 Echo and K-9 Kreed, I believe it is time for K-9 Arlo to stay home and guard the couch.”

Arlo was born in the Czech Republic on July 26, 2011, and graduated from Von der Haus Gill Academy in Wapakoneta with Merchant in Dec. 2012.

Thanks Arlo and Merchant’s community outreach, donations to the K-9 program enabled Garfield Heights to purchase the last five police working dogs at no cost to the city.

The city of Garfield Heights thanked Arlo for his service to the community and Merchant for being a K-9 handler with three different dogs (Reno, Major, and Arlo) for the past 23 years, which earned him the title of Master Trainer with the National Association of Professional Canine Handlers.

Click here to see K-9 Arlo’s Career Review.

Garfield Heights K-9 Arlo retires from duty at 10 years old (Garfield Heights Police)

