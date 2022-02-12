2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Hudson allows ice fishing after mayor suggests it could lead to prostitution

By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUDSON, Ohio (WOIO) - Hudson City Council now allows ice fishing at Hudson Springs Park after the mayor went viral for suggesting ice fishing could lead to prostitution.

Hudson Mayor Craig Shubert made this now infamous statement during Tuesday’s city council meeting when council members were discussing whether ice fishing should be allowed at Hudson Springs Park due to liability purposes:

“If you open this up to ice fishing, while on the surface it sounds good, then what happens next year? Does somebody come back and say, ‘I want an ice shanty in Hudson Springs Park for ‘X’ amount of time?’ And if you then allow ice fishing with shanties, then that leads to another problem. Prostitution.”

Watch Mayor Shubert’s comments and the rest of the ice fishing safety discussion in the video below, beginning around 2 hours and 4 minutes into the clip:

Ice fishing at the park has been prohibited for several years, a council member said.

The next day, this sign popped up by the lake at Hudson Springs Park.

Shubert’s comments went viral and drew laughs from some and criticism from others and left some wondering how exactly he was running the day-to-day operations of the city of Hudson.

A city spokesperson explained, “The mayor is a part-time ceremonial mayor with no vote or power to enact legislation.”

RELATED: Hudson mayor who suggests ice fishing leads to prostitution holds ‘ceremonial’ role for city

In September of last year, the mayor lashed out at the Hudson School Board for what he claimed was essentially child pornography in a book being used in a creative writing class in the district.

Shubert demanded the school board resign, they refused, and all three members up for re-election in November won their seats.

Related: Hudson mayor wants school board to resign for sexually explicit content in high school class

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

Shoplifter attacks Lakewood store employee with machete, police say
Shoplifter attacks Lakewood store employee with machete, police say
Hudson Restaurant’s drink menu pokes fun after mayor suggests ice fishing leads to prostitution...
‘Love Shack Margarita’: Hudson Restaurant’s drink menu pokes fun after mayor suggests ice fishing leads to prostitution
Dudley Avenue murder
Man shot and killed on Cleveland’s west side
430 St. Mark students and 5th District police officers gather to honor fallen Cleveland police...
St. Mark students gather to honor fallen Cleveland officer, brother of beloved school employee