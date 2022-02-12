I-90 Eastbound at W. Warren Road in Lakewood restricted due to rollover accident

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Traffic moving eastbound on I-90 near the exit at W. Warren Road is restricted following a single-vehicle rollover accident Saturday afternoon.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation website, the accident occurred before 3:30 p.m.

ODOT video footage shows a car on its roof in the right-hand lane, with debris strewn about the outer median.

Crews from the Cleveland Fire Department are on scene, as well as an ambulance.

It is unknown at this time if any injuries were reported.

Motorists are asked to use caution in the area until the roadway is clear, as this is the second rollover accident to occur at that location on I-90 in the last three days.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.

