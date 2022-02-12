CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said the westbound lanes of I-90 at Dead Man’s Curve are blocked to traffic due to a crash.

According to police, a semitruck was involved in a rollover crash in the area before 2 p.m. Saturday.

I-90 W closed at Dead Man’s Curve after semi involved in rollover crash (Source: OHGO.com)

Cleveland police said two lanes are blocked due to the crash, which also caused a fuel spill.

Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) cameras show that authorities are directing traffic away from Dead Man’s Curve and into downtown Cleveland.

ODOT said the delay is about 10 minutes; we’ll let you know when the crash is clear.

