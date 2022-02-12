Northeast Ohio weather: Frigid temperatures, light snow this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tumbling temperatures, flurries and light snow will be the main features today as the mercury falls through the 20s.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy and cold with lows around 10.

Scattered flurries and light snow show up again by Sunday afternoon as highs peak in the low 20s.

Expect some light snow leaving little or no accumulation overnight on Sunday as lows retreat to around 9 above.

More clouds than sun and cold temperatures on Monday have prompted a “Cuddle Alert” as Valentine’s Day highs top out in the mid 20s.

