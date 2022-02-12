2 Strong 4 Bullies
St. Mark students gather to honor fallen Cleveland officer, brother of beloved school employee

By Harry Boomer
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
430 St. Mark students and 5th District police gather to honor fallen Cleveland police officer...
430 St. Mark students and 5th District police gather to honor fallen Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek(WOIO)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On December 31, Cleveland Police Department Officer Shane Bartek was killed in the line of duty, when he was shot twice in the back while trying to stop two suspects from stealing his car.

On Friday, students at St. Mark Elementary School in Westpark and officers from the 5th District Police Station, where Bartek served, gathered to honor him.

Officer Bartek’s brother, Eric Bartek, is an employee of St. Mark.

To the students who see him in the halls every day, he is known as “Mr. Eric.”

There was a quick, solemn ceremony to which members of the 5th District Police Station attended in the sanctuary of St. Mark.

Afterward, 430 students of the school lined up and applauded the officers, then followed them into the gym to take a picture to be shared with

St. Mark Elementary in Westpark, plaque to be given to Officer Bartek's family
St. Mark Elementary in Westpark, plaque to be given to Officer Bartek's family(WOIO)

Eric and Shane’s twin sister, Summer Bartek.

Maura Bryant, a 7th grader at St. Mark, said, “It shows we have respect for him and it wasn’t right what someone did to him.”

Councilman Brain Kazy of Cleveland’s Ward 17 said, “This one kind of hits home a little closer than normal. I know the St. Mark community has been affected. I have a number of daughters who go to St. Mark and I know there is a lot more than you realize who feel your grief over the loss of Shane.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

