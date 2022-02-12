2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Summit County woman’s car stolen with her father’s ashes inside

Thief is asked to safely return the remains, ‘I just want my dad back.’
By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron woman is not only mourning the loss of her father, but also the only reminder she had left of him.

Jessica Brazile said she mistakenly dropped her car keys in the snow.

She said before she could find them on Thursday, someone else did and stole her car in broad daylight outside the Joy Park Homes.

Inside the car was her father’s ashes.

“It’s my fault that I kept them in the car and I know that sounds bad, but that’s the only thing I had and I just want my dad back,” Brazile said.

Brazile’s dad died from COVID-19 in January.

She had his ashes in her car, so she’s reminded he’s protecting her.

“I hadn’t opened them yet, they were still in the gift bag from the funeral home,” Brazile said. “I was scared to do anything with them because it just happened a couple of weeks ago and I just wanted him with me.”

She said right now she doesn’t care about the car, even though she needs it to get to work so she can support her family. Brazile just wants her father’s remains to be safely returned to her.

“Just please give me my dad’s ashes back,” Brazile said. “I understand if it was an opportunity and you needed a car, I understand that, that’s fine and I don’t want to get anybody in trouble. I just want to be able to get my dad back.”

As of Friday evening, the Akron Police told 19 News they have no leads as to where the car is.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

Ohio City business owners have not lost any confidence in the viability of the Hinge town...
Break-ins in Ohio City do not deter business owner
Students from a local Cleveland school, along with police and EMS officers came together Friday...
Students, police and EMS members gather to commemorate Officer Shane Bartek
Break-ins in Ohio City do not deter business owner
Break-ins in Ohio City do not deter business owner
Garfield Heights K-9 Arlo retires from duty at 10 years old
Garfield Heights K-9 Arlo retires from duty at 10 years old