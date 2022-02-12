Summit County woman’s car stolen with her father’s ashes inside

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron woman is not only mourning the loss of her father, but also the only reminder she had left of him.

Jessica Brazile said she mistakenly dropped her car keys in the snow.

She said before she could find them on Thursday, someone else did and stole her car in broad daylight outside the Joy Park Homes.

Inside the car was her father’s ashes.

Jessica Brazile says her car was stolen in broad daylight.



Inside her car… her father’s ashes.



She’s pleading with whoever stole her car to at least return the only thing she has left of her father @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/7EYPr9UPZd — Caitlin McCarthy (@news_caitlin) February 11, 2022

“It’s my fault that I kept them in the car and I know that sounds bad, but that’s the only thing I had and I just want my dad back,” Brazile said.

Brazile’s dad died from COVID-19 in January.

She had his ashes in her car, so she’s reminded he’s protecting her.

“I hadn’t opened them yet, they were still in the gift bag from the funeral home,” Brazile said. “I was scared to do anything with them because it just happened a couple of weeks ago and I just wanted him with me.”

She said right now she doesn’t care about the car, even though she needs it to get to work so she can support her family. Brazile just wants her father’s remains to be safely returned to her.

“Just please give me my dad’s ashes back,” Brazile said. “I understand if it was an opportunity and you needed a car, I understand that, that’s fine and I don’t want to get anybody in trouble. I just want to be able to get my dad back.”

As of Friday evening, the Akron Police told 19 News they have no leads as to where the car is.

