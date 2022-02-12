What to know ahead of NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NBA All-Star Game is just days away, and the Cleveland community is preparing to show visitors what this city has to offer.
Festivities will kick off on Friday and continue throughout weekend, creating several opportunities for your family to join the celebration.
Highlights include the first-ever NBA HBCU Classic as well as the All-Star Celebrity Game.
Fans can join the NBA in commemorating the league’s 75th anniversary season, which will be highlighted with a tribute on the basketball court.
See below for a list of events happening around downtown Cleveland:
FRIDAY
- NBA Ice Buckets — Tower City, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Food Hall — Tower City, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- NBA Crossover — Cleveland Public Auditorium, noon to 8 p.m.
- Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game — Wolstein Center, 7 p.m.
- Clorox Rising Stars — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, 9 p.m.
SATURDAY
- TRBF Black Business Expo: All-Star Edition — Tower City Skylight Concourse, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- NBA All-Star Practice — Wolstein Center, 11 a.m.
- NBA Ice Buckets — Tower City, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Food Hall — Tower City, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- NBA Crossover — Cleveland Public Auditorium, noon to 8 p.m.
- NBA HBCU Classic — Wolstein Center, 2 p.m.
- State Farm All-Star Saturday Night — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, 8 p.m.
- Taco Bell Skills Challenge (first event)
- MTN Dew 3-Point Contest (second event)
- AT&T Slam Dunk (third event)
SUNDAY
- Food Hall — Tower City, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- NBA Legends Awards — noon
- NBA Ice Buckets — Tower City, noon to 5 p.m.
- NBA Crossover — Cleveland Public Auditorium, noon to 8 p.m.
- NBA G League Next Gem Game — Wolstein Center, 2 p.m.
- 71st NBA All-Star Game — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, 8 p.m.
