What to know ahead of NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland

By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NBA All-Star Game is just days away, and the Cleveland community is preparing to show visitors what this city has to offer.

Festivities will kick off on Friday and continue throughout weekend, creating several opportunities for your family to join the celebration.

Highlights include the first-ever NBA HBCU Classic as well as the All-Star Celebrity Game.

Fans can join the NBA in commemorating the league’s 75th anniversary season, which will be highlighted with a tribute on the basketball court.

See below for a list of events happening around downtown Cleveland:

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

