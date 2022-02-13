1 dead, 4 taken to hospitals after head-on collision in Lorain County

WELLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities say a 32-year-old man died Saturday afternoon in a head-on collision in Lorain County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the victim as Tyler Wallace, of Shelby.

According to a news release, the crash occurred around 3:25 p.m. on Hawley Road near State Route 18 in Wellington Township.

The highway patrol said Wallace lost control of his vehicle, a Chevrolet Equinox, and crossed the center line before crashing head-on into a GMC Denali.

Wallace was pronounced deceased at the crash scene; the highway patrol said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The occupants of the Denali included a 60-year-old woman, 54-year-old woman and two juveniles, according to the release.

They were all taken to local hospitals, and the highway patrol said their injuries are not life-threatening.

According to the release, the speed of the Equinox is considered to be a factor in the crash.

Hawley Road was closed for about three hours for the highway patrol’s investigation.

This collision marks the second fatal crash in 2022 in Lorain County, according to the release.

The highway patrol will continue investigating.

