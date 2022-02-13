2 Strong 4 Bullies
24-year-old dies of COVID complications; sister says it happened so fast

Ikeem Hill was only 24 years old when he passed away of COVID complications, his sister Tanayja said.(Source: Tanayja Hill)
By Aria Janel
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tanayja Hill’s brother Ikeem was only 24 years old when he woke up one morning with chest pain.

“It just happened so quickly,” explained Hill.

Her brother passed out and was taken to Cleveland Clinic, where doctors said Ikeem had suffered from several heart attacks.

But they didn’t know why.

“He might not make it or he will. We were waiting for the brain activity to come back,” said Hill of Ikeem, who lived in Ashtabula.

After running a few tests, they found out Ikeem had COVID and something called myocarditis.

That means he had inflammation in his heart, making it hard for the organ to pump blood.

“I knew COVID was an issue, but I didn’t think it was anything serious until it happened to my brother,” said Hill.

Hill’s family stayed close, praying as they watched machines keep Ikeem alive.

Doctors came in and out quick as they kept a close eye on his heart and brain.

Four days later, Hill and her family were given the heartbreaking news that if Ikeem did survive he may not be the man he was before.

“But I didn’t care, I just wanted my brother back,” said Hill.

Eventually, Hill’s parents turned off Ikeem’s life support.

A tragic loss, one they say came out of nowhere. A loss they want you to know could have been prevented.

“Take precautions with this COVID stuff because you never know,” Hill said. “You could be fine one day, and then gone the next.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

