5-year-old girl allegedly stabbed to death by mother in Bedford Heights Saturday night

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 5-year-old girl is dead after he was allegedly stabbed by his mother Saturday night in the 5300 block of Northfield Road.

Police responded to the Southgate Towers at approximately 6:30 p.m., after being notified a child had been stabbed at that location.

They arrived to find E’nijah Noell Holland dead on the floor in the bedroom.

She had sustained multiple stab wounds, police said.

Police then arrested E’nijah’s mother, Menokka Karr Nealy, 29, who was still at the apartment.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office responded to the scene and took custody of the body.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Bedford Heights Detective Bureau 440-439-1234.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.