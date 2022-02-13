2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bedford Heights community shocked by fatal stabbing of 5-year-old girl

5-year-old girl allegedly stabbed to death by mother in Bedford Heights Saturday night(Source: WOIO)
By Syeda Abbas
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a tragedy no one saw coming at Southgate Towers on Northfield Road in Bedford Heights.

Police told 19 News that 5-year-old E’nijah Noell Holland was found dead on a bedroom floor with multiple stab wounds Saturday evening.

5-year-old girl allegedly stabbed to death by mother in Bedford Heights Saturday night

Bedford Heights police have arrested the girl’s 29-year-old mother Menokka Karr Nealy.

Steven Berry lives in the building and expressed his sadness.

“The kid is 5 years old, what possibly could the kid do for her to go off like that?” he said.

As a parent, Berry said he could not fathom ever doing something like this to his own children.

“It makes me feel sad because I love my children and everybody else loves their children…. you would think,” he said.

We reached out to Bedford Heights police several times Sunday, and they said this is all they know so far.

The investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, Berry and other neighbors are absolutely shocked to hear about such a loss of life.

“If your mental health isn’t together you shouldn’t have kids,” Berry said.

