Cleveland radio legend Lynn Tolliver dies

By Devin Higgins
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Longtime Cleveland radio personality Lynn Tolliver died Sunday after battling undisclosed medical problems.

Lynn Tolliver was a Cleveland R&B radio legend for over 40 years. He died Sunday, after a long battle with undisclosed medical issues.(SOURCE: RadioFacts.com)

Born Orrin Lynn Tolliver, Jr., he was credited with putting WZAK Radio on the map in the 1980s and worked at the station until the early 2000s.

While at WZAK, he hosted the shows “Three’s Company” and “Just the Two of Us.”

After leaving the station, Tolliver started his own online radio station, Radio 9311, where he continued to host and promote R&B music.

He was also a songwriter of tunes like “I Need a Freak,” in 1983.

In 2011, Tolliver won a $1.2 million lawsuit against the Black Eyed Peas for copyright infringement, when the band sampled “I Need a Freak” in their hit song, “My Humps.”

More recently, Kanye West had sampled another song that Lynn Tolliver wrote, “Extacy,” for one of his tracks.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

