Don’t drink and drive on Super Bowl Sunday, it could cost you

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Super Bowl Sunday has one of the highest rates for DUI arrests nationwide.

That’s why it’s important to have a game plan if you plan to drink and celebrate.

One person dies every 52 minutes in the United States in drunk driving crashes.

The risks are even higher on Super Bowl Sunday, and if you get busted for drinking and driving you lose all the way around.

No one wants to get benched on Super Bowl Sunday.

That’s why the Ohio State Highway Patrol and ODOT have teamed up with California authorities to carry one message to the end zone.

A public service announcement has everyone standing together and giving a message that says, “There’s a big game here in Los Angeles on Sunday. While we may be on opposite sides of the field and opposite ends of the country our message is the same. Fans don’t let fans drive drunk.”

Law enforcement is prepared to crack down on drunk drivers on a night of fun and celebration at bars and homes all across Northeast Ohio, as the Cincinnati Bengals prepare to go head to head with the Los Angeles Rams.

Sergeant Brice Nihiser with the Ohio State Highway Patrol says, “OVI is a constant problem. Throughout the year something that we are very dedicated to making sure we get off of the roadway, removing those drivers from the roadway.”

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol during last year’s Super bowl there were 59 OVI arrests and 178 crashes, and with the Bengals in the big game there are concerns the numbers could spike. But managers at local bars and restaurants like Truman’s 216 in the Flats tell 19 News, they believe Clevelanders will be the MVP’s by using a defensive move and getting a ride home.

Tristan Williams is the General Manager at Truman’s 216 in the Flats, “Uber’s are everywhere. Very few people drive these days anyway. Coming down to the Flats a lot of them Uber down here.”

So, keep your head in the game and have fun.

But remember you don’t want your memories of Super Bowl LVI to be flashing lights and handcuffs.

The Cleveland Traffic Commissioner tells 19 News police will be out in force to spot impaired drivers.

Remember if you get a DUI it could not only cost you or someone else your life, but legal fees and court costs for an offense could run in the area of $10,000.

