East Cleveland police seek tips in shooting that left man dead

By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police are calling on the public to share information about a deadly shooting that took place early Sunday.

East Cleveland police said officers found a man shot around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lakefront and Hayden avenues.

The man was located in the middle of the road, according to a department news release.

EMS took him to University Hospitals, where police said he died.

The victim’s identity has not been released by police.

The shooting remains under investigation by East Cleveland police detectives.

Contact East Cleveland police at (216) 681-2162 if you have information about this fatal shooting.

You can also contact CrimeStoppers at (216) 252-7463 with tips.

A $2,500 reward may be available for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.

