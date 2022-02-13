Hudson resident creates Change.org petition to censure Mayor Craig Shubert

HUDSON, Ohio (WOIO) - People are being asked to sign a petition on Change.org, calling for a “citizen’s censure” of mayor Craig Shubert.

The petition states, “I support a citizen’s censure of Hudson Mayor Craig Shubert following his repeated, false, defamatory demands that Hudson School Board members resign for allowing educators to distribute “essentially what is child pornography in the classroom” and for other actions he has taken since he was elected. And for his claims that a Judge he spoke to would ‘charge’ the board with crimes.”

“Shubert claims he speaks for the citizens of Hudson, but he does not,” it continues. :His ongoing attempts to exceed his authority as mayor, which is a ceremonial position with no legislative authority, and his attacks against city and school officials, have damaged this community, and materially impacted our award-winning schools.”

Shubert has been at the center of controversy and the target of remarks nationwide after comments he made during a Feb. 8 city council meeting, suggesting legalizing ice fishing in the town could lead to prostitution, went viral.

In September of last year, the mayor lashed out at the Hudson School Board for what he claimed was essentially child pornography in a book being used in a creative writing class in the district.

As of Sunday evening, the petition has acquired 962 of the requested 1,000 signatures needed to gain more publicity on the website.

