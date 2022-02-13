2 Strong 4 Bullies
Mansfield police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield police are asking the public to notify authorities if they see an “armed and dangerous” suspect who is wanted for domestic violence.

Mansfield police said 22-year-old Tyler Morley fled after an officer tried to arrest him Saturday afternoon.

Tyler Morley
Tyler Morley(Source: Mansfield Police Department)

According to a department news release, an officer spotted Morley in the 200 block of Clairmont Avenue just before 5 p.m.

Mansfield police said the officer knew Morley was wanted for domestic violence, so he attempted to make the arrest and a struggle broke out.

That’s when Morley allegedly grabbed for a gun, according to the release, and the officer took cover.

The officer reported hearing a shot as Morley ran away, possibly into a nearby home, according to the release.

Authorities later searched that home, but no one was found inside, Mansfield police said.

According to the release, charges will soon be filed in addition to the arrest warrant.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

