Northeast Ohio weather: Frigid start to week; light snow today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Scattered flurries and light snow will be our weather fare today as highs peak in the low 20s.

Expect some light snow leaving around an inch of accumulation overnight as lows retreat to around 9 above.

More clouds than sun and cold temperatures will be featured on Monday as Valentine’s Day highs top out in the lower 20s.

Tuesday will be quiet but chilly with highs in the low to mid 30s.

Wednesday’s weather includes much warmer temperatures and strong southerly breezes.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.