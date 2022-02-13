2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio weather: Frigid start to week; light snow today

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast(Source: WOIO)
By Jon Loufman
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Scattered flurries and light snow will be our weather fare today as highs peak in the low 20s.

Expect some light snow leaving around an inch of accumulation overnight as lows retreat to around 9 above.

More clouds than sun and cold temperatures will be featured on Monday as Valentine’s Day highs top out in the lower 20s.

Tuesday will be quiet but chilly with highs in the low to mid 30s.

Wednesday’s weather includes much warmer temperatures and strong southerly breezes.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

Chilly with a light snow this weekend
Northeast Ohio weather: Frigid temperatures, light snow this weekend
Northeast Ohio weather: Frigid temperatures, light snow this weekend
Northeast Ohio weather: Frigid temperatures, light snow this weekend
19
19 First Alert Forecast - 2/11/2022
Northeast Ohio weather: Bitterly cold for Super Bowl weekend; a significant thaw by the middle...
Northeast Ohio weather: Bitterly cold for Super Bowl weekend;