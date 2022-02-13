2 Strong 4 Bullies
Traffic stop in Eastlake Saturday night leads to black tar heroin being thrown from vehicle, two men arrested

Eastlake police and Lake County Narcotics Agents arrested two men and seized about one kilogram of suspected black tar heroin Saturday night.
Eastlake police and Lake County Narcotics Agents arrested two men and seized about one kilogram of suspected black tar heroin Saturday night.(SOURCE: Eastlake Police Department)
By Devin Higgins
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men attempted to elude police and narcotics agents during a traffic stop Saturday night, by throwing about one kilogram of suspected black tar heroin from their vehicle.

According to police officials, Lake County Narcotics Agents were conducting surveillance on a “known drug suspect” in the area of Vine Street and SR 91.

Agents requested an Eastlake Patrol Officer pull over a car occupied by two males in the vicinity.

As the officer approached the car, the occupants allegedly threw a package out onto the street before fleeing at a high rate of speed.

Lake County Narcotics Agents and Eastlake police seized a kilogram of suspected black tar...
Lake County Narcotics Agents and Eastlake police seized a kilogram of suspected black tar heroin after it was thrown from a vehicle Saturday night.(SOURCE: Eastlake Police Department)

Police pursued the vehicle while a narcotics agent recovered the package, which was found to contain about one kilogram (about 32 ounces) of suspected black tar heroin.

The vehicle pursuit continued into Willoughby before ending at Lost Nation Road, when the driver attempted to turn and struck a curb and snowbank.

The two suspects attempted to flee on foot, but were apprehended at the scene.

They have not yet been identified, though police said one is a 39-year-old Eastlake man and the other is a 35-year-old Painesville man.

Both men have previous drug-related offenses on their records and the passenger was reportedly out on bond for other Lake County drug charges at the time of his arrest.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

