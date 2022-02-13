The Village of Healing Center in Euclid wants to make sure Black families can thrive

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Helping black families thrive, and not just survive, will be the anthem at The Village of Healing Center in Euclid scheduled to open on Monday.

The clinic is located on Lakeshore Boulevard and a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Saturday.

Tenisha Gaines is the COO & Executive Director and she told 19 News stats show some problems regarding maternal and infant mortality in Cleveland among Black families are not being addressed.

“From studies that have been completed, this is the worst place for a black woman to live,” Gaines said.

Da’na M Langford is the CEO & Medical Director and she talked about how important representation for Black women and families is in the healthcare industry.

“Village of Healing started because we were sitting in rooms where they were discussing infant and maternal mortality. However, no one in the room looked like the babies and the mommas that were dying,” Langford said.

The center’s health clinic will offer gynecology appointments and provide obstetrics.

“We are here and we are listening with a culturally sensitive ear,” Langford said.

This is their way of opening up a safe space for black families.

