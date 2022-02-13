2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

The Village of Healing Center in Euclid wants to make sure Black families can thrive

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Helping black families thrive, and not just survive, will be the anthem at The Village of Healing Center in Euclid scheduled to open on Monday.

The clinic is located on Lakeshore Boulevard and a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Saturday.

Tenisha Gaines is the COO & Executive Director and she told 19 News stats show some problems regarding maternal and infant mortality in Cleveland among Black families are not being addressed.

“From studies that have been completed, this is the worst place for a black woman to live,” Gaines said.

Da’na M Langford is the CEO & Medical Director and she talked about how important representation for Black women and families is in the healthcare industry.

“Village of Healing started because we were sitting in rooms where they were discussing infant and maternal mortality. However, no one in the room looked like the babies and the mommas that were dying,” Langford said.

The center’s health clinic will offer gynecology appointments and provide obstetrics.

“We are here and we are listening with a culturally sensitive ear,” Langford said.

This is their way of opening up a safe space for black families.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

Ohio State Patrol officers advise public to not drink and drive during Super Bowl Sunday.
Don’t drink and drive on Super Bowl Sunday, it could cost you
A new clinic in Euclid aims to help Black women prepare for motherhood.
The Village of Healing Center in Euclid wants to make sure Black families can thrive
Members of the Ohio State Patrol are putting citizens on alert that if they drink and drive on...
Don’t drink and drive on Super Bowl Sunday, it could cost you
Bedford Heights woman dies at University Hospitals after being shot
5-year-old girl allegedly stabbed to death by mother in Bedford Heights Saturday night