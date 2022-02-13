2 Strong 4 Bullies
Winter weather advisory issued for parts of Northeast Ohio

By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Northeast Ohio due to lake effect snow.

The following counties are under advisory until midnight Sunday:

  • Erie County
  • Huron County
  • Lorain County
  • Medina County

The impacted areas could receive 4 to 6 inches of snow by the end of Sunday.

The National Weather Service warned of the potential for low visibility and slippery road conditions.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

