Winter weather advisory issued for parts of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Northeast Ohio due to lake effect snow.

The following counties are under advisory until midnight Sunday:

Erie County

Huron County

Lorain County

Medina County

The impacted areas could receive 4 to 6 inches of snow by the end of Sunday.

SNOW coming down in Vermilion.



A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Lorain, Erie, Huron, and Medina counties until midnight.



Lake effect snow bands producing 1” per hour snowfall rates will cause slick travel spots. pic.twitter.com/VcT2lPGbu9 — Kelly SNOWbeck ❄️ (@KellyDWeather) February 13, 2022

The National Weather Service warned of the potential for low visibility and slippery road conditions.

Be aware of slippery and snow-covered roads if you're out on the roads today. Most spots in our area will likely see accumulating snow today, with the highest accumulations expected across north-central and northeastern Ohio. https://t.co/3yPg6rl5cq — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) February 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.