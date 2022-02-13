Winter weather advisory issued for parts of Northeast Ohio
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Northeast Ohio due to lake effect snow.
The following counties are under advisory until midnight Sunday:
- Erie County
- Huron County
- Lorain County
- Medina County
The impacted areas could receive 4 to 6 inches of snow by the end of Sunday.
The National Weather Service warned of the potential for low visibility and slippery road conditions.
