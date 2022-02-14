2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

2 pedestrians struck on Cleveland’s East Side

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and a woman were struck by a car while crossing E. 156th Street in the city’s North Shore Collinwood neighborhood Friday evening.

Cleveland police said the victims were not in a marked crosswalk.

According to police, a 24-year-old woman was driving a Hyundai Sonata southbound on E. 156th around 8:02 p.m. when she hit the pedestrians in the 300 block.

The driver, who was not injured, is cooperating with police.

Both victims were transported by EMS to University Hospitals.

The 55-year-old woman suffered leg fractures and other injuries.

The 62-year-old man suffered a fractured arm, a lung injury and other injuries.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provide consumers vital product recall and complaint information
FILE
Ohio reports 1,312 new COVID-19 cases
How Cleveland Police are changing culture of policing with program gaining national attention
How Cleveland Police are changing culture of policing with program gaining national attention
Cuyahoga County Jail (Source: WOIO)
Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio speak out about the county jail proposal