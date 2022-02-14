2 pedestrians struck on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and a woman were struck by a car while crossing E. 156th Street in the city’s North Shore Collinwood neighborhood Friday evening.

Cleveland police said the victims were not in a marked crosswalk.

According to police, a 24-year-old woman was driving a Hyundai Sonata southbound on E. 156th around 8:02 p.m. when she hit the pedestrians in the 300 block.

The driver, who was not injured, is cooperating with police.

Both victims were transported by EMS to University Hospitals.

The 55-year-old woman suffered leg fractures and other injuries.

The 62-year-old man suffered a fractured arm, a lung injury and other injuries.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.