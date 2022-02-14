Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio speak out about the county jail proposal

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County officials are considering the neighborhood of Slavic Village as the site for their new jail.

If the Slavic Village site is chosen, the new jail would be located along I-77 near Fleet and Pershing Avenues.

One of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio (BGCNEO) is located nearby the proposed site in the 6100 block of Broadway Avenue.

BGCNEO provides a safe place for kids ages 6-18 to go after school.

BGCNEO Director of Communications Ken Wood said the Broadway Club is the busiest of their 40 sites, with attendance sometimes exceeding 180 kids a day.

Broadway Club Director Joseph Greathouse, CEO Jeff Scott and Saint Luke’s Club Director Earl Ingram will announce their statement regarding the county proposal Monday afternoon.

Jeff Appelbaum of Project Management Consultants said a front runner for the new jail site has not yet been determined.

According to Applebaum, the selection process will go on for many more months, before a final location for the facility is finalized.

