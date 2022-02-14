Cleveland Guardians tickets on sale today; here’s how to purchase

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Guardians tickets for the 2022 season will be available Monday morning for purchase by the general public.

Fans can secure their ticket to the March 31 home opener as early as 10 a.m. on www.mlb.com/guardians/tickets.

If you just can’t wait, there is an early access option for those with season tickets or flex voucher plans.

The Guardians will play seven summer weekends at Progressive Field, including Fourth of July and Labor Day.

Special ticket packages for the upcoming season include:

June 9: Stainless Steel Tumbler for Educator’s Night

June 28: Charlie Brown Bobblehead

Aug. 4: Healthcare Night Scrub Top

Brand new this season is the family value pack for Sunday games. The Guardians said the $80 deal includes four tickets plus a $40 value for use on merchandise or concessions.

See below for the 2022 promotional calendar:

March 31: 2022 Magnet Schedule & Car Magnet courtesy of Progressive (all fans)

May 7: Guardians T-Shirt (10,000 fans)

May 20: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night; Fireworks; $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

May 21: Water Bottle courtesy of Bally Sports Great Lakes (10,000 fans); $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

May 22: Kids Fun Day

May 30 (Memorial Day): Sugardale Dollar Dog Night; $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

June 10: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night; Fireworks; $2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light; Sunglasses courtesy of Lexus (10,000 fans)

June 11: Guardians Player Bobblehead courtesy of Car Parts Warehouse (12,500 fans); $2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light

June 12: Kids Fun Day

June 24: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night; Fireworks; $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

June 25: Guardians Jersey courtesy of Sherwin-Williams (12,500 fans); Fireworks; $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

June 26: Kids Fun Day

June 30: Beach Towel courtesy of Sysco (10,000 fans)

July 1: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night; Fireworks presented by Dollar Bank; $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

July 2: Larry Doby 1947 Jersey courtesy of Discount Drug Mart (15,000 fans); Fireworks; $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

July 3: Kids Fun Day

July 13: Cooler Bag courtesy of Bally Sports Great Lakes (10,000 fans)

July 15: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night; Fireworks; Christmas Ale in July presented by Great Lakes Brewing Company; $2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light; Guardians Necklace courtesy of Sheetz (10,000 fans)

July 16: Guardians Player Bobblehead courtesy of Dollar Bank (15,000 fans); $2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light

July 17: Kids Fun Day

August 3: Baseball Cap courtesy of Sugardale (10,000 fans)

August 5: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night; Fireworks; $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite; Socks courtesy of Minute Men Staffing Services (10,000 fans)

August 6: Guardians Jersey courtesy of Medical Mutual (12,500 fans); Fireworks: $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

August 7: Kids Fun Day; Slider’s Birthday

August 17: Clear Tote Bag courtesy of MLB Network (10,000 fans)

August 19: Rock ‘N Blast presented by FirstEnergy; Sugardale Dollar Dog Night; $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

August 20: Rock ‘N Blast presented by FirstEnergy; Blanket courtesy of Union Home Mortgage (12,500 fans); $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

August 21: Kids Fun Day

September 2: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night; Fireworks; $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

September 3: Guardians Player Bobblehead courtesy of Progressive (12,500 fans); Fireworks; $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

September 4: Kids Fun Day

September 17: Lightweight Hoodie courtesy of Meritech (10,000 fans)

October 1: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night; Fireworks; $2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light; Fan Appreciation Night; 2023 Schedule Poster courtesy of TTX

