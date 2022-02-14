Cleveland police ask for help to identify man found dead in a sewer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police released pictures of unique tattoos on the unidentified man found murdered in a sewer earlier this month in the city’s Euclid-Green neighborhood.

Officers hope someone recognizes the tattoos, so they can determine who the victim was.

The man was located by employees with the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District around 11:45 a.m. on Feb. 2 in a sewer in the the 16400 block of Euclid Avenue.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner determined he died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

It appears one tattoo indicates that the victim has a sister named “Bridget” and another tattoo has the name “Te’naizhai”, said Cleveland police.

Left interior foerarm ((Source: Cleveland police))

Torso, center chest, under neck ((Source: Cleveland police))

Tattoo, torso, left chest ((Source: Cleveland police))

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5464.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.