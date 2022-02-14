Cleveland traffic restrictions during NBA All-Star Weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NBA All-Star Weekend will be held Feb. 18-Feb. 21 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse downtown.

On Monday, Cleveland police announced several road closures and traffic restrictions for anyone coming downtown during that time.

There will be no parking on the below streets from Friday, Feb. 18-Monday, Feb. 21:

Prospect Ave between Ontario St and E. 22nd St

E. 9th St between Euclid Ave and Carnegie Ave

E. 18th St between Euclid Ave and Prospect Ave

E. 21st St between Euclid Ave and Prospect Ave

Cleveland police added there will also be normal parking restriction in the Flats and Warehouse District.

The below roads will be closed from Thursday, Feb. 17-Monday, Feb. 21 at 5 a.m.:

Full Closure on East Mall Drive between Lakeside Ave and St Clair Ave

Full Closure on West Mall Drive between St Clair Ave and Rockwell Ave

The below roads will be closed from Friday, Feb. 18-Monday, Feb. 21st at 5 a.m.:

Full Closure on Huron Rd between Ontario St and Prospect Ave

Full Closure on E. 4th St between Huron Rd and Prospect Ave

Full Closure on E. 6th St between Huron Rd and Larry Doby Way

Full Closure on Larry Doby Way between Ontario St and E. 9th St

Full Closure on Bolivar Rd at E. 9th St

Full Closure on E. 18th St between Prospect Ave and Carnegie Ave

According to Cleveland police, there will also be a partial closure on E. 18th St. between Prospect and Carnegie Avenues starting Weds., Feb. 16.

Click here for more information on the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend.

