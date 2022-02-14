2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Elyria police search for 36-year-old man missing since Jan. 22

By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 36-year-old man who is missing.

Seth Hendrix was last seen Jan. 22 and is homeless, according to police.

Seth Hendrix
Seth Hendrix(Source: Elyria Police Department)

Police said he is known to frequent the areas of Delaware Circle, Irondale Street and Woodland Avenue.

Hendrix is described by police as standing 5′10″ and weighing 165 pounds.

He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Contact Elyria police at 440-326-1207 if you see Seth Hendrix or know his location.

You can also email tips at rrieger@cityofelyria.org.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

How Cleveland Police are changing culture of policing with program gaining national attention
How Cleveland Police are changing culture of policing with program gaining national attention
Cleveland police search for 3 teenagers missing since Thursday
Cleveland police search for 3 teenagers missing since Thursday
Gizmo, Lloyd and Reese are all available for adoption at the Cleveland APL. The fee is reduced...
Cleveland APL offers Valentine’s Day special on bunny, guinea pig adoptions
‘Everything PLUS the kitchen sink!’: Medina firefighters, veterinary clinic free puppy’s paw...
‘Everything PLUS the kitchen sink!’: Medina firefighters, veterinary clinic free puppy’s paw stuck in drain