Elyria police search for 36-year-old man missing since Jan. 22

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 36-year-old man who is missing.

Seth Hendrix was last seen Jan. 22 and is homeless, according to police.

Seth Hendrix (Source: Elyria Police Department)

Police said he is known to frequent the areas of Delaware Circle, Irondale Street and Woodland Avenue.

Hendrix is described by police as standing 5′10″ and weighing 165 pounds.

He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Contact Elyria police at 440-326-1207 if you see Seth Hendrix or know his location.

You can also email tips at rrieger@cityofelyria.org.

