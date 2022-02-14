2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

How Cleveland Police are changing culture of policing with program gaining national attention

How Cleveland Police are changing culture of policing with program gaining national attention
How Cleveland Police are changing culture of policing with program gaining national attention(Source: WOIO)
By Katie Tercek
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police is working on a program intended to change the culture of policing.

The mission is for officers to become guardians, not warriors, ultimately building better relationships with the community and weeding out bad cops. Their secret tactic is empathy.

Their goal is to make this a national model for policing.

“He said ‘I’m Detective Gibbons with the Cleveland Police, I think we have a problem with empathy, can you help us?’” Dr. Jackie Acho, the president of The Acho Group, a strategy, and leadership consulting firm, said in an interview with 19 News.

That was the phone call that would begin to transform the culture within the Cleveland Police Department.

“I just about dropped the phone because I had no contact with the Cleveland Police. This was after Tamir Rice had been shot and killed, this was after the chase,” said Acho. “In 2014, I gave a TEDx talk at Cleveland State University called a ‘Good days work requires empathy,’” Acho said.

Gibbons saw Acho’s talk online. It moved him to pick up the phone, call Acho and ask for help.

“When I was assigned to employee assistance I saw how much of a struggle it was and for officers to maintain, really at times, their sanity,” Gibbons said.

Gibbons shared his idea about working with Acho with the heads of the Cleveland Police Department.

“They became really I think a lot more open to adopting more proactive things and I think part of that was a result of the traumatic events that we had with Tamir Rice and the chase,” Gibbons said.

After the plan was cleared, Acho and Gibbons got to work.

“We have a cultural diagnostic that helps organizations support empathy and humanity and the people who work there.” Acho said. “So we adapted that organizational diagnostic, we called it the Cleveland Police cultural diagnostic.”

Empathy is the ability to understand and share the feelings of another.

It is a necessity for police to de-escalate situations, problem solve, and understand how their citizens are feeling.

Their work began in the Fourth District, where crime and violence are at an all-time high. It’s the district officers usually avoid.

Acho and her team put out an employee engagement survey to officers in the Fourth District.

“It was the first time the Cleveland Police have ever done it in their 160 years of existence,” Acho said.

Suggestions poured in: Everything from wanting decent locks on the bathroom doors, to getting those tedious daily duty reports taken away so officers could spend more time out in the community.

“The daily duty report was a written log of everything they did all day long. They would have to write it down minute by minute, you’re talking a half-hour or hours worth of labor probably when really everything they were doing was already being recorded,” Commander Brandon Kutz of the Cleveland Police Fourth District, said.

That was just the start of their work. They formed a group of police officers, detectives and sergeants who were knowns as the innovation team.

The innovation team would break into groups and tackle various issues within the Fourth District and in the community.

Det. Michael Williams, who works in the Fourth District, is involved with the community part.

He grew up there; he’s built partnerships with schools and non-profits in the community.

“We took 13 young men to Detroit to the African American History Museum. We took them to the Motown Museum. Then we took them out to eat. A lot of those kids have never been outside of Cleveland,” Williams said. “I see it really bridging the gap between the police and the community. My goal and my focus is actually bringing us together.”

In order to serve a community, truly understand them, you need to hear from them directly. This is why they brought community people in like Marilyn Burns to build relationships.

“It’s a slow process. I’ve seen the trust-building, take a transformation if you will. I would like to continue to see growth. I would like to see some sustainability,” Marilyn Burns said.

The Cleveland Police Department also started putting a focus on how to help the officers with mental health.

They brought in counselors, mindfulness activities like yoga and horse therapy. Numbers show their work paid off internally and externally.

“Use of force was down by 29 percent. Citizen complaints were down 45 percent, and more than half of the transfer requests in the whole city of Cleveland were into the fourth district,” Acho said.

“They came here and said this does not look and feel like the same district that we left,” Kutz said.

Three of the five police districts are now using the program. The plan is for all districts to do so.

“The leadership model that we have used to both recruit the innovation teams and to now embed into the recruiting and professional development of police officers across the entire Cleveland Police Department,” Acho said.

Their ultimate goal is to make this program into a model for national change in law enforcement so that communities feel protected and not threatened.

“This is as far as we can tell unprecedented and it is the way to weed out any sort of psychopathy in police work is to hire, fire, develop, recruit, set expectations that empathy is the starting point for what it means to be a police officer of the future. To be a guardian,” Acho said.

The program is funded through local organizations and grants.

Those funds are starting to run out, which is why they’re working on finding additional ways to fund the program.

Department leaders said the program is self-sustaining. With more funding, it would help them take this program state-wide.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

Cleveland police search for 3 teenagers missing since Thursday
Cleveland police search for 3 teenagers missing since Thursday
Gizmo, Lloyd and Reese are all available for adoption at the Cleveland APL. The fee is reduced...
Cleveland APL offers Valentine’s Day special on bunny, guinea pig adoptions
‘Everything PLUS the kitchen sink!’: Medina firefighters, veterinary clinic free puppy’s paw...
‘Everything PLUS the kitchen sink!’: Medina firefighters, veterinary clinic free puppy’s paw stuck in drain
Hudson Restaurant’s drink menu pokes fun after mayor suggests ice fishing leads to prostitution...
‘Love Shack Margarita’: Hudson Restaurant’s drink menu pokes fun after mayor suggests ice fishing leads to prostitution