How Cleveland Police are changing culture of policing with program gaining national attention

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police is working on a program intended to change the culture of policing.

The mission is for officers to become guardians, not warriors, ultimately building better relationships with the community and weeding out bad cops. Their secret tactic is empathy.

Their goal is to make this a national model for policing.

“He said ‘I’m Detective Gibbons with the Cleveland Police, I think we have a problem with empathy, can you help us?’” Dr. Jackie Acho, the president of The Acho Group, a strategy, and leadership consulting firm, said in an interview with 19 News.

That was the phone call that would begin to transform the culture within the Cleveland Police Department.

“I just about dropped the phone because I had no contact with the Cleveland Police. This was after Tamir Rice had been shot and killed, this was after the chase,” said Acho. “In 2014, I gave a TEDx talk at Cleveland State University called a ‘Good days work requires empathy,’” Acho said.

Gibbons saw Acho’s talk online. It moved him to pick up the phone, call Acho and ask for help.

“When I was assigned to employee assistance I saw how much of a struggle it was and for officers to maintain, really at times, their sanity,” Gibbons said.

Gibbons shared his idea about working with Acho with the heads of the Cleveland Police Department.

“They became really I think a lot more open to adopting more proactive things and I think part of that was a result of the traumatic events that we had with Tamir Rice and the chase,” Gibbons said.

After the plan was cleared, Acho and Gibbons got to work.

“We have a cultural diagnostic that helps organizations support empathy and humanity and the people who work there.” Acho said. “So we adapted that organizational diagnostic, we called it the Cleveland Police cultural diagnostic.”

Empathy is the ability to understand and share the feelings of another.

It is a necessity for police to de-escalate situations, problem solve, and understand how their citizens are feeling.

Their work began in the Fourth District, where crime and violence are at an all-time high. It’s the district officers usually avoid.

Acho and her team put out an employee engagement survey to officers in the Fourth District.

“It was the first time the Cleveland Police have ever done it in their 160 years of existence,” Acho said.

Suggestions poured in: Everything from wanting decent locks on the bathroom doors, to getting those tedious daily duty reports taken away so officers could spend more time out in the community.

“The daily duty report was a written log of everything they did all day long. They would have to write it down minute by minute, you’re talking a half-hour or hours worth of labor probably when really everything they were doing was already being recorded,” Commander Brandon Kutz of the Cleveland Police Fourth District, said.

That was just the start of their work. They formed a group of police officers, detectives and sergeants who were knowns as the innovation team.

The innovation team would break into groups and tackle various issues within the Fourth District and in the community.

Det. Michael Williams, who works in the Fourth District, is involved with the community part.

He grew up there; he’s built partnerships with schools and non-profits in the community.

“We took 13 young men to Detroit to the African American History Museum. We took them to the Motown Museum. Then we took them out to eat. A lot of those kids have never been outside of Cleveland,” Williams said. “I see it really bridging the gap between the police and the community. My goal and my focus is actually bringing us together.”

In order to serve a community, truly understand them, you need to hear from them directly. This is why they brought community people in like Marilyn Burns to build relationships.

“It’s a slow process. I’ve seen the trust-building, take a transformation if you will. I would like to continue to see growth. I would like to see some sustainability,” Marilyn Burns said.

The Cleveland Police Department also started putting a focus on how to help the officers with mental health.

They brought in counselors, mindfulness activities like yoga and horse therapy. Numbers show their work paid off internally and externally.

“Use of force was down by 29 percent. Citizen complaints were down 45 percent, and more than half of the transfer requests in the whole city of Cleveland were into the fourth district,” Acho said.

“They came here and said this does not look and feel like the same district that we left,” Kutz said.

Three of the five police districts are now using the program. The plan is for all districts to do so.

“The leadership model that we have used to both recruit the innovation teams and to now embed into the recruiting and professional development of police officers across the entire Cleveland Police Department,” Acho said.

Their ultimate goal is to make this program into a model for national change in law enforcement so that communities feel protected and not threatened.

“This is as far as we can tell unprecedented and it is the way to weed out any sort of psychopathy in police work is to hire, fire, develop, recruit, set expectations that empathy is the starting point for what it means to be a police officer of the future. To be a guardian,” Acho said.

The program is funded through local organizations and grants.

Those funds are starting to run out, which is why they’re working on finding additional ways to fund the program.

Department leaders said the program is self-sustaining. With more funding, it would help them take this program state-wide.

