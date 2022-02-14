2 Strong 4 Bullies
Jarrett Allen to replace James Harden in All-Star Game

Darius Garland and Allen will play for Team LeBron
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 103-93. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)(Chris Szagola | AP)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -On Monday, Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen was named as a replacement by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver for injured 76ers guard James Harden for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

Harden is dealing with a left hamstring issue.

Allen will join teammate Darius Garland on Team LeBron for Sunday’s All-Star Game.

This is the centers first NBA All-Star selection.  This season, he is averaging a career-high 16.2 points, a career-high 11.1 rebounds, and 1.35 blocked shots in 49 games.

Allen’s teammates have been advocating for him to be an All-Star all season.

“I’ll say it time and time again, he should have been named an All-Star reserve,” Cavs forward Kevin Love said in a media availability on Monday. “In this league, it’s such a skill to play hard every single night and he does that.”

The matchup between Team LeBron and Team Durant will be played on Sunday, Feb. 20 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

