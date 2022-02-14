Man dies of head trauma 11 years after serious beating, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a homicide investigation is underway after a 36-year-old man died nearly 11 years after he was injured in a serious beating.

Otis Brown died of head trauma on Nov. 23, 2021, and police said the medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Brown was injured Dec. 12, 2010 in a beating in the 9700 block of Parkgate Avenue near the border of Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood, according to police.

Cleveland police said Brown and Darshon O’Neal, 38, were involved in a verbal fight that turned physical.

O’Neal is accused of pinning Brown to a wall and hitting him in the head repeatedly, according to police.

Police said Brown was knocked unconscious during the fight when his head struck a bookshelf.

EMS rushed Brown to Huron Hospital, where police said he received brain surgery.

O’Neal was arrested for the beating and sentenced to one year in prison, according to police, who did not say if he will face new charges.

