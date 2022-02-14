2 Strong 4 Bullies
Medical examiner identifies woman found dead on ice off Edgewater Beach

By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials have identified the woman who was found deceased Feb. 8 on the ice off Edgewater Beach.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said the cause of 53-year-old Sunny M. Kruzel’s death remains under investigation.

Cleveland police said her body was located about a half-mile from the pier but did not say how it was discovered.

The Cleveland Police Homicide Unit responded for investigation and was assisted by Cleveland Metroparks police and the United States Coast Guard.

Kruzel’s death is being investigated by Cleveland police.

