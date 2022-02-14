2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

North Carolina Democrats seek to honor the Greensboro Four

The A&T State University students played a pivotal role in ending segregation in the Jim Crow South in the 1960s.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The simple act of requesting service at a Woolworth’s counter changed the course of a racially segregated Jim Crow South.

It’s a moment in history that Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-NC) thinks all school children should learn about.

“This is a story America must know and understand and understand it within context,” said Butterfield. “In 1960, it was illegal, unlawful for an African American to walk in a public store that had a lunch counter and sit down and order a cup of coffee.”

In 1960, four Black students from A&T State University peacefully sat down at a whites-only lunch counter in Greensboro, North Carolina.

They were denied service, but their courage led to the integration of that Woolworth’s and other segregated lunch counters.

Their action also motivated hundreds of thousands to get involved in the fight for racial equality.

Sixty-two years later, there’s a new proposed resolution to forever mark this historical account by encouraging schools across the nation to add it to their curriculums.

Butterfield is among a trio of North Carolina Democrats who introduced the resolution.

“It doesn’t require anything,” he said. “It is a resolution. It is the sense of Congress that the American people need to honor this history and its role in bringing about civil rights for not just African Americans, but all racial minorities in this country.”

Butterfield said he hopes state legislators will pass a similar resolution in all 50 states.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

Stark County man dies of multiple gunshot wounds
Police and emergency responders are seen at a crime scene in Albuquerque Sunday after a mass...
Police arrest man suspected of stabbing 11 in Albuquerque
The ad featured a floating and colorful QR code bouncing around the screen.
QR code Super Bowl commercial crashes Coinbase’s app
Three former Minneapolis Police Officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
Expert takes issue with officers’ conduct in Floyd killing
Chris Johnson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals looking for last suspect tied to 2017 murder