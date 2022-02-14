Northeast Ohio weather: Alert Day issued for Thursday for rain, snow, possible flooding

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’ll ride another temperature roller coaster this week!

More clouds than sun and cold temperatures will be featured on Monday as Valentine’s Day highs top out in the lower 20s.

Tuesday will be chilly but with sun and highs in the low to mid 30s.

Wednesday’s weather includes much warmer temperatures in the 50s and strong southerly breezes.

Thursday will be rainy with temperatures falling through the 40s and into the 30s throughout the day changing the rain to late-day snow.

