2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Organ transplants on the rise at Cleveland Clinic; meet a man whose life was saved

By Avery Williams and Dan DeRoos
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Organ transplants are on the rise at the Cleveland Clinic for a grand total of 1,039 in 2021.

That’s up 18% from 2020, the Cleveland Clinic said, making last year a record breaker.

In honor of National Donor Day, 19 News is talking to a New York man whose life was by transplant performed at the clinic.

The Cleveland Clinic said a transplant was the only option for Phillip, who traveled more than five hours from Binghamton, NY to receive care there.

Phillip was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, an illness that causes scaring in the lungs, according to the clinic.

“To best describe it, the disease was literally suffocating him and he needed several liters of oxygen a day. Even walking up the stairs was a difficult task.” — Cleveland Clinic

The transplant was first put on pause so Phillip could get a heart aneurysm fixed.

Soon after Phillip’s successful aneurysm procedure, “he got the call that his new lungs were waiting for him,” the Cleveland Clinic said.

“In less than 60 days, he went from near death to thriving! Best of all, he is no longer tethered to an oxygen tank.” — Cleveland Clinic

Phillip was served by doctors Shruti Gadre and Francis Caputo of the Cleveland Clinic.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

Doctors say it's still important to use condoms to prevent the disease.
Syphilis cases double in NW Ohio
FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 1,490 new COVID-19 cases
Ikeem Hill was only 24 years old when he passed away of COVID complications, his sister Tanayja...
24-year-old dies of COVID complications; sister says it happened so fast
FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 2,032 new COVID-19 cases