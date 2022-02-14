Pair of Trumbull County golden retrievers rescued Friday by fire crews after one falls onto freezing pond

FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - What may have started as a harmful chase turned into a rescue situation for two golden retriever siblings that ventured out onto a partially-frozen pond Friday.

One of the dogs fell into the water, and crews from Middlefield, West Farmington Township Station 22, Southington Volunteer and Bristol Fire Station 17 responded to the scene.

They were able to successfully rescue the retriever and also treated its sibling for possible hypothermia.

Two Farmington Township golden retrievers were rescued from an icy pond by fire department crews from Trumbull and Geauga counties on Friday. (SOURCE: University Hospitals Medical Helicopters Facebook page)

Members of the Windsor Fire Department also contributed resources and advised the crews on the medical management of the dogs.

According to Middlefield fire officials, the dogs were returned to their owners and should make a full recovery.

They advise pet owners everywhere take care to make sure their pets do not venture onto nearby lakes, ponds or streams,

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.