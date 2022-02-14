Summit County man dies of multiple gunshot wounds

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 41-year-old man died Sunday evening after being shot multiple times in Uniontown.

Uniontown police said the victim was found inside a home in the 12000 block of Starlight Circle NW around 7:30 p.m.

EMS transported him to Akron City Hospital, where he died from his injuries at 8:10 p.m.

His name is not being released at this time.

Uniontown police are asking anyone with information to call them.

