Summit County man dies of multiple gunshot wounds
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 41-year-old man died Sunday evening after being shot multiple times in Uniontown.
Uniontown police said the victim was found inside a home in the 12000 block of Starlight Circle NW around 7:30 p.m.
EMS transported him to Akron City Hospital, where he died from his injuries at 8:10 p.m.
His name is not being released at this time.
Uniontown police are asking anyone with information to call them.
