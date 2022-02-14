U.S. Marshals looking for last suspect tied to 2017 murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There is now a reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for the murder of an 18-year-old in 2017.

Chris Johnson, 28, is wanted by both the U.S. Marshals and Akron police.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Johnson was one of several suspects who killed Brandon Belleville.

On September 19, 2017, Johnson and three other men kicked in the front door of Belleville’s Minerva Place home and shot him several times, said Akron police.

The three other suspects, Harold Burros, Lamar Jackson and CQuincey Chatman, have already been convicted for their role in the murder.

Johnson is believed to be living in the Akron area, said the U.S. Marshals.

Anyone with information can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.